Germany Pledges Extra $4.4Mln In Aid To Red Cross's Ukraine Program

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 01:20 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Germany will spend an extra $4.4 million this year on a relief project of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Ukraine's east, on top of the pledged $2.2 million, the Foreign Office said Thursday.

"In 2020, 4 million Euros will be provided in addition to the promised 2 million. Another 2 million euros will be spent in 2021.

This brings the total German contribution to ICRC's humanitarian activities in Ukraine in 2019-2021 to 12.3 million euros," the press release read.

The money will be used to provide people in the war-torn Donetsk and Luhansk regions with clean water, food, medical and hygiene supplies, as well as organize carer and first aid training, search for those missing, reunite families, support detainees and clear mines, among other things.

