Germany Pledges 'Immediate' Delivery of 64 Patriot Missiles to Ukraine - Defense Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius pledged on Friday to "immediately" hand over 64 Patriot surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine as Kiev seeks to retake southern territories from Russia.

Pistorius made the announcement in Brussels before meeting his NATO counterparts.

"Germany will provide Ukraine with 64 additional guided missiles for Patriot air defense systems," the dpa news agency quoted the minister as saying.

He added that this delivery was important to ensure sustainable support for Kiev.

The pledge comes a day after the United States, Denmark, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom promised to send hundreds of additional US-made Patriot missiles to Ukraine. The deliveries have already begun and will be completed in the coming weeks.