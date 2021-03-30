Germany Pledges Over $2 Billion for Syrian Humanitarian Efforts - Maas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Germany announces its largest pledge in the past four years for Syria peace efforts, over $2 billion, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday.

"Host countries in the region deserve more than just our gratitude.

They need our full support, and, of course, proper funding is crucial. Today, Germany is therefore making its largest pledge in the last four years - 1.738 billion Euros [$2 billion]. The Syrian tragedy must not last another 10 years. Ending it begins by restoring hope. It begins with our commitments here today," Maas said at the EU-UN donor conference.