Germany, Poland Agree On Deployment Of Air Defense Systems Near Ukrainian Border - Berlin

Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2022 | 07:43 PM

Warsaw and Berlin, at the level of the countries' defense ministers, have agreed on the deployment of anti-aircraft missile systems on the territory of Poland, the German government said on Wednesday.

"Yesterday, the defense ministers of both countries agreed that Poland is returning to the proposal of the Federal Republic of Germany on air defense systems and agreed to the deployment," German Defense Ministry spokesman Arne Kollatz said at a briefing.

However, before deployment, a team of experts will go to Poland, who will consider such a possibility directly at the place of future deployment, as well as assess the possibility of integrating such systems into the defense system of the neighboring country.

Earlier, the German government did not confirm negotiations with Kiev on the supply of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine, the possibility of their transfer through Poland was also ruled out.

