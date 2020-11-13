UrduPoint.com
Germany, Poland, Hungary Discuss New Restriction On EU Recovery Fund Distribution - Berlin

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 10:32 PM

Germany, Poland, Hungary Discuss New Restriction on EU Recovery Fund Distribution - Berlin

The heads of government from Germany, Poland and Hungary have held a discussion on a mechanism that allows access to the European Union's COVID-19 pandemic recovery fund on the condition that governments respect the rule of law, Steffen Seibert, spokesman of German Government, said on Friday

The mechanism in question was implemented by the European Parliament on November 5, prompting opposition from Poland and Hungary, which had been repeatedly accused by Brussels of violating rule of law principle. On Thursday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told German Chancellor Angela Merkel that Poland would not accept the mechanism as it could result in double standards applied to different EU members. He threatened to veto the new European budget if the regulation remained in force.

"I can confirm that the Federal Chancellor yesterday discussed these complicated issues with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, as well as with Hungarian Prime Minister Orban.

This discussion was confidential, I will not comment on its contents, but I can hint that the government, the presidency of the European Council are working to make this compromise possible," Seibert said at a briefing.

According to the spokesman, Germany is looking for a solution, which will satisfy the European parliament, as well as the European Council member countries.

"On the table is the timely application of the funds, which high-burden countries are waiting for," Seibert added.

On July 21, EU leaders agreed to establish a 1.8 trillion euro ($2.1 trillion) recovery fund to support the European countries hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

