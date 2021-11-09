UrduPoint.com

Germany, Poland Need EU Assistance To Overcome Migrant Border Crisis - Seehofer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 11:47 AM

Germany, Poland Need EU Assistance to Overcome Migrant Border Crisis - Seehofer

Germany and Poland are unable to overcome the migrant border crisis on their own, EU assistance is needed, German Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer said in an interview with Bild newspaper

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Germany and Poland are unable to overcome the migrant border crisis on their own, EU assistance is needed, German Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer said in an interview with Bild newspaper.

"We must help the Polish government to secure the external border. In fact, this is the responsibility of the European Commission. I am calling on it to take action," Seehofer said, stressing that Germany and Poland "cannot deal with the situation on their own."

Related Topics

German Germany Poland Border Government

Recent Stories

AED1.7 billion ADNOC Distribution&#039;s net profi ..

AED1.7 billion ADNOC Distribution&#039;s net profit for 9 months

2 minutes ago
 Bilawal criticizes govt for talks with banned TTP

Bilawal criticizes govt for talks with banned TTP

7 minutes ago
 Change of guards ceremony at Dr. Iqbal's mausoleum ..

Change of guards ceremony at Dr. Iqbal's mausoleum

22 seconds ago
 Shops, restaurants with traditional winter delight ..

Shops, restaurants with traditional winter delights attracting customers

28 seconds ago
 Motorcycles collision claims man's life in Kasur

Motorcycles collision claims man's life in Kasur

10 minutes ago
 Seoul Interested in Trilateral Cooperation With Mo ..

Seoul Interested in Trilateral Cooperation With Moscow, Pyongyang - Russian Mini ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.