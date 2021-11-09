Germany, Poland Need EU Assistance to Overcome Migrant Border Crisis - Seehofer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Germany and Poland are unable to overcome the migrant border crisis on their own, EU assistance is needed, German Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer said in an interview with Bild newspaper

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Germany and Poland are unable to overcome the migrant border crisis on their own, EU assistance is needed, German Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer said in an interview with Bild newspaper.

"We must help the Polish government to secure the external border. In fact, this is the responsibility of the European Commission. I am calling on it to take action," Seehofer said, stressing that Germany and Poland "cannot deal with the situation on their own."