Germany, Poland, Sweden To Expel Russian Diplomats In Tit-for-tat Move

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 09:26 PM

Germany, Poland, Sweden to expel Russian diplomats in tit-for-tat move

Germany, Sweden and Poland on Monday announced that they were each expelling a Russian diplomat, in retaliation for Moscow's expulsion last week of their diplomats for allegedly taking part in protests in support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Germany, Sweden and Poland on Monday announced that they were each expelling a Russian diplomat, in retaliation for Moscow's expulsion last week of their diplomats for allegedly taking part in protests in support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

"Today the Federal Foreign Office has declared a staff member of the Russian embassy in Berlin persona non grata," the German foreign ministry said.

Moscow's decision to expel the three diplomats, including a German, "was in no way justified", the ministry in Berlin said. The Swedish and Polish governments made similar announcements.

