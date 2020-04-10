Germany Praises Saudi-Led Coalition for Ceasing Fire in Yemen

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Germany welcomes the unilateral ceasefire announced by the Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthi rebels in Yemen, the Foreign Office said Thursday.

The two-week pause in military action went into effect at noon on Thursday, after the UN special envoy for Yemen called for an end to hostilities to prevent a coronavirus outbreak in the impoverished Arab country.

"We very much welcome the announcement of the Saudi Arabia-led military coalition ... Saudi Arabia's action comes in response to this initiative, which we fully support," the ministry said in a statement.

Germany urges all warring parties, including Houthis and the UN-recognized Yemeni government, to act on the UN initiative. The affected Yemeni population must be guaranteed assistance and protection from the epidemic, it added.