Germany Prepared to Take Action Against Russia in Case of Ukraine Invasion - Nuland

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Germany is prepared to take action against Russia if the latter invades Ukraine, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said on Tuesday.

"I believe they are," Nuland said in a congressional hearing when asked if Germany is prepared to take significant action against Russia if it invades Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, media reported the United States is pressing Germany to halt the Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine.