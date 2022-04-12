Germany Prepares Bill Allowing Nationalization of Energy Firms During Emergency - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) The German economic ministry has drafted a bill providing for the possibility of nationalizing energy companies in emergency situations as uncertainty grows on rising prices and possible disruption of supply from Russia due to sanctions, German newspaper Wolfsburger Nachrichten reported on Tuesday.

The new bill will reportedly amend the country's law on energy security in a way to allow the German authorities to introduce guardianship control over enterprises managing critical energy infrastructure in the event of a crisis and to nationalize them in emergency situations.

The bill defines "crisis" as a situation where an enterprise risks failing to fulfill its obligations necessary for the functioning of the state or if the security of energy supplies is under threat, in which case guardianship control will be introduced for six months with the possibility of further extension, the report said.

"In cases where guardianship control or such milder measures as sale appear not enough, nationalization may follow," the bill read, as cited in the report.

Nationalization will be employed as a "last resort," according to the draft bill.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against the Ukrainian forces. Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, which has resulted in a spike in fuel prices around the world and disrupted supply chains.