UrduPoint.com

Germany Prepares To Evacuate Families Of Embassy Staff From Ukraine If Needed - Reports

Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2022 | 10:30 PM

Germany Prepares to Evacuate Families of Embassy Staff From Ukraine If Needed - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2022) The German Foreign Ministry is working on a plan to evacuate the families of embassy employees in Ukraine in the event the situation escalates, the Bild reported Saturday, citing sources.

The plan entails the evacuation of relatives of embassy staff from Ukraine if there is a further deterioration of the situation, according to the Bild.

Earlier in the day, the US Fox news broadcaster reported that the US State Department allegedly ordered to begin the evacuation of the families of diplomats from the US embassy in Ukraine starting Monday. The press service of the State Department did not confirm to Sputnik the information, saying it was not planning to launch state-sponsored flights and that people who wish to leave can use commercial airlines.

Related Topics

Ukraine German Event From

Recent Stories

UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Dis ..

UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Disappearance of 2 Female Activis ..

6 hours ago
 Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

6 hours ago
 Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Chris ..

Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Christian Democratic Union - Report ..

6 hours ago
 Five held with narcotics in sialkot

Five held with narcotics in sialkot

6 hours ago
 Two booked for pilfering electricity

Two booked for pilfering electricity

6 hours ago
 210,000 children to be administered anti-polio dro ..

210,000 children to be administered anti-polio drops in Khyber district

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.