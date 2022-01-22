Germany Prepares to Evacuate Families of Embassy Staff From Ukraine If Needed - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2022) The German Foreign Ministry is working on a plan to evacuate the families of embassy employees in Ukraine in the event the situation escalates, the Bild reported Saturday, citing sources.

The plan entails the evacuation of relatives of embassy staff from Ukraine if there is a further deterioration of the situation, according to the Bild.

Earlier in the day, the US Fox news broadcaster reported that the US State Department allegedly ordered to begin the evacuation of the families of diplomats from the US embassy in Ukraine starting Monday. The press service of the State Department did not confirm to Sputnik the information, saying it was not planning to launch state-sponsored flights and that people who wish to leave can use commercial airlines.