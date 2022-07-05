UrduPoint.com

Germany Prepares Uniper Bailout As Gas Prices Soar

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2022 | 10:13 PM

Germany prepares Uniper bailout as gas prices soar

The German cabinet on Tuesday approved plans to quickly prop up struggling energy companies, such as Uniper, as the soaring price of gas puts the sector under pressure

Frankfurt, July 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :The German cabinet on Tuesday approved plans to quickly prop up struggling energy companies, such as Uniper, as the soaring price of gas puts the sector under pressure.

The emergency legislation will "facilitate" stabilisation measures for energy companies, including the possibility of the government becoming a shareholder, the economy ministry said.

Uniper, one of the biggest importers of Russian gas, has been hit hard by a cut in deliveries to Germany via the Nord Stream pipeline.

The 60-percent reduction in gas supplies via the undersea link since mid-June forced the group to pay higher prices for alternative supplies on the spot market.

Unable to pass the cost on, the squeeze left Uniper with "significant financial burdens".

As a result, the Duesseldorf-based provider entered into talks with Berlin over a possible rescue plan last week.

Officials estimate a rescue package for the struggling energy group could cost around nine billion Euros ($9.2 billion), according to Bloomberg news.

In any deal, the state could take up to a 25-percent stake in Uniper, the German financial daily Handelsblatt reported.

Germany would "not allow system effects" to ripple through the gas market, where the failure of one company could lead others to go under as well, Economy Minister Robert Habeck told reporters.

Berlin has criticised Gazprom's "political" decision to limit supplies, which the Russian energy company blames on delayed repairs.

The supply reduction prompted Berlin to raise the alert level under its emergency gas plan, bringing it a step closer to rationing the fuel.

The government has mandated for its gas storage facilities to be 90 percent full by the beginning of December.

In June, Berlin also bailed out Russian energy giant Gazprom's former subsidiary in Germany with between nine and 10 billion euros worth of loans after it had been placed under state control.

Securing Energy for Europe, as the company was renamed, is a network operator, and indirectly controls Germany's largest but largely empty gas storage facility in the northwestern town of Rehden.

Related Topics

Russia Europe German Company Germany Alert Berlin Nord Lead Price June December Gas Market Government Cabinet (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Wildfire threatens major Greek olive grove

Wildfire threatens major Greek olive grove

2 minutes ago
 Sudan civilians reject army offer as 'ruse', urge ..

Sudan civilians reject army offer as 'ruse', urge more protests

2 minutes ago
 Yellow jersey Van Aert in soaring Tour de France t ..

Yellow jersey Van Aert in soaring Tour de France triumph

2 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan summons Punjab Chi ..

Election Commission of Pakistan summons Punjab Chief Minister over code violatio ..

5 minutes ago
 AJK PM directs authorities to remain alert to deal ..

AJK PM directs authorities to remain alert to deal with any eventuality

5 minutes ago
 653 fresh Covid-19 cases reported: NIH

653 fresh Covid-19 cases reported: NIH

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.