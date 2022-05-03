Germany Preparing to Cut Russian Energy Supplies, Can Abandon Coal by Autumn - Scholz

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) Germany has been preparing to reduce its dependence on Russian energy resources since December and can abandon Russian coal by this autumn, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday.

"We are united in our desire to become independent of fossil imports, we also know that this will last differently in individual countries, depending on the extent of dependence.

Germany began preparing for such a situation back in December. So we can give up coal in the fall," Scholz said following a meeting with the prime ministers of Sweden and Finland.

Germany is also making efforts to be able to forego oil imports from Russia, as well as to create the infrastructure in order to be able to import gas from other countries, the chancellor said, adding that the ultimate goal is Germany's independence from fossil energy in general.