Germany Preparing UN Security Council Resolution on Libya - Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) Germany continues to draft a resolution for the UN Security Council that would cement the principles on Libyan settlement, adopted earlier in the month in Berlin, in a binding document, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said after the Berlin conference that its results would have to be approved by the UN Security Council.

"We are now working with our partners to make the outcomes of the Berlin conference on Libya binding by adopting a [UN Security Council] resolution," Maas said after a meeting with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

According to Maas, the European Union should do its best to help implement the Berlin arrangements.

"I have said that the upcoming implementation of arms embargo [with regards to Libya] should receive support.

We will talk about this within the EU in the coming weeks," he added.

Berlin hosted the UN-backed international conference on January 19 in a bid to agree a permanent ceasefire. The warring parties represented by Fayez Sarraj, the prime minister of the Government of National Accord (GNA), and Khalifa Haftar, who leads the Libyan National Army (LNA) refused to meet with each other but nominated their representatives to a military 5+5 committee, which is part of a political settlement plan. Participants of the conference committed to respecting the UN arms embargo for the sake of preserving the ceasefire and urged the United Nations to facilitate peace talks between the rival factions.