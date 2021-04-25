UrduPoint.com
Germany Preparing Urgent Help For COVID-Hit India - Merkel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 07:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday that her government was readying an urgent mission of support for India, which battles a surge in COVID-19 cases.

"Germany stands in solidarity with India and is urgently preparing a mission of support," she said in a statement published on Twitter by her spokesperson.

The chancellor expressed her sympathy to the people of India on the "terrible suffering that #Covid19 has again brought over your communities."

India has logged nearly 17 million coronavirus cases, second only to the United States. The number of active cases rose by record 349,691 in the past 24 hours, with 2,767 people dying from the virus. Hospitals in worst-hit states are running low on oxygen and beds.

