UrduPoint.com

Germany Presses Charges Against 5 Members Of Terrorist Group Planning Coup - Prosecutor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2023 | 07:55 PM

Germany Presses Charges Against 5 Members of Terrorist Group Planning Coup - Prosecutor

Charges have been pressed against five alleged members of a terrorist group who planned a coup in Germany, the kidnapping of German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach and a blackout throughout the country, the country's Prosecutor General's office said on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) Charges have been pressed against five alleged members of a terrorist group who planned a coup in Germany, the kidnapping of German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach and a blackout throughout the country, the country's Prosecutor General's office said on Monday.

In December, the German Prosecutor General's Office said the police arrested 22 members and three supporters of an alleged terrorist organization that was plotting to overthrow the existing German government.

"The accused are suspected of having founded a non-German terrorist association," the prosecutor's office said in a statement, adding that charges have been pressed against them on this suspicion.

According to the current investigation, five German citizens adhere to the ideas of the Reichsburger group, also known as Citizens of the Reich, who do not recognize the current government and democratic order, recognizing only the form of government of the times of Kaiser Germany.

Related Topics

Terrorist Police Kidnapping German Germany December Government

Recent Stories

State Bank of Pakistan decides to increase interes ..

State Bank of Pakistan decides to increase interest rate by one percent to 17pc

4 minutes ago
 Gross banks’ assets exceed AED 3.63 trillion by ..

Gross banks’ assets exceed AED 3.63 trillion by end-November 2022: CBUAE

11 minutes ago
 Jiu-Jitsu Challenge Championship proves major succ ..

Jiu-Jitsu Challenge Championship proves major success with big crowds in attenda ..

11 minutes ago
 Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and In ..

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) welcomes SBP de ..

4 minutes ago
 US, UK Crossing Red Lines By Forcing Countries to ..

US, UK Crossing Red Lines By Forcing Countries to Stop Cooperating With Russia - ..

55 seconds ago
 Ethiopian industrial sector attracts Pakistani inv ..

Ethiopian industrial sector attracts Pakistani investors

56 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.