Germany Presses Charges Against 5 Members of Terrorist Group Planning Coup - Prosecutor

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) Charges have been pressed against five alleged members of a terrorist group who planned a coup in Germany, the kidnapping of German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach and a blackout throughout the country, the country's Prosecutor General's office said on Monday.

In December, the German Prosecutor General's Office said the police arrested 22 members and three supporters of an alleged terrorist organization that was plotting to overthrow the existing German government.

"The accused are suspected of having founded a non-German terrorist association," the prosecutor's office said in a statement, adding that charges have been pressed against them on this suspicion.

According to the current investigation, five German citizens adhere to the ideas of the Reichsburger group, also known as Citizens of the Reich, who do not recognize the current government and democratic order, recognizing only the form of government of the times of Kaiser Germany.