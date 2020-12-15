Germany pressing EU to speed up vaccine approval: report

Germany is pressuring EU authorities to speed up the approval of a coronavirus vaccine as it battles a surge in infections and Britain and the US begin mass inoculations, reports said Tuesda

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Germany is pressuring EU authorities to speed up the approval of a coronavirus vaccine as it battles a surge in infections and Britain and the US begin mass inoculations, reports said Tuesday.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's office and Germany's health ministry want the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to bring forward the approval date for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to December 23 from December 29, German newspaper Bild said, citing unnamed sources.

The delay in approval was raising questions over "the European Union's ability to act", Bild quoted a source as saying.

Berlin's irritation is more acute as BioNTech is a German firm and the country is preparing to go into partial lockdown from Wednesday, with non-essential shops and schools to close.

Singapore and Bahrain have already approved the Pfizer-BioNTech jab, with Canada inoculating its first citizen on Monday.

The United States kicked off its mass vaccination drive Monday hoping to turn the tide on the world's biggest coronavirus outbreak, as the country's death toll passed 300,000.

Health Minister Jens Spahn told the ZDF broadcaster on Monday evening that Germany's goal is to have the vaccine approved before Christmas and to "start vaccinating this year".

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Spahn also said approval from the EMA should take place "as soon as possible".