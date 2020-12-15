UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Pressing EU To Speed Up Vaccine Approval: Report

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 02:51 PM

Germany pressing EU to speed up vaccine approval: report

Germany is pressuring EU authorities to speed up the approval of a coronavirus vaccine as it battles a surge in infections and Britain and the US begin mass inoculations, reports said Tuesda

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Germany is pressuring EU authorities to speed up the approval of a coronavirus vaccine as it battles a surge in infections and Britain and the US begin mass inoculations, reports said Tuesday.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's office and Germany's health ministry want the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to bring forward the approval date for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to December 23 from December 29, German newspaper Bild said, citing unnamed sources.

The delay in approval was raising questions over "the European Union's ability to act", Bild quoted a source as saying.

Berlin's irritation is more acute as BioNTech is a German firm and the country is preparing to go into partial lockdown from Wednesday, with non-essential shops and schools to close.

Singapore and Bahrain have already approved the Pfizer-BioNTech jab, with Canada inoculating its first citizen on Monday.

The United States kicked off its mass vaccination drive Monday hoping to turn the tide on the world's biggest coronavirus outbreak, as the country's death toll passed 300,000.

Health Minister Jens Spahn told the ZDF broadcaster on Monday evening that Germany's goal is to have the vaccine approved before Christmas and to "start vaccinating this year".

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Spahn also said approval from the EMA should take place "as soon as possible".

Related Topics

World Christmas Canada German European Union Germany Bahrain United States Angela Merkel December Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharon Osbourne tests positive for Covid-19

1 minute ago

Russia, China Extend Deal on Sharing Data on Balli ..

1 minute ago

Space Launch Complex at Baikonur Damaged After Soy ..

1 minute ago

UK Prime Minister to Pay Official Visit to India i ..

1 minute ago

RSS Hindutva ideology leading to consistent decay ..

4 minutes ago

IEA Says Oil Market Still Shadowed by COVID-19 Ris ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.