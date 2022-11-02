Germany primes energy price cap as bills soar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Germany on Wednesday put the finishing touches on an energy price cap, the cornerstone of a massive 200-billion-euro ($198-billion) package to shield households and businesses from rising costs.

"Immediate help is on its way!" Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Twitter, who has ploughed ahead with plans despite criticisms from European partners.

The major energy market intervention is deemed necessary to support consumers at a time when Europe's largest economy is drifting towards recession and inflation has shot past 10 percent.

The plan will see the price for a percentage of household and businesses' typical consumption capped at lower-than-market prices, according to a position paper from the government.

For gas, 25,000 larger businesses, as well as almost 2,000 hospitals and schools will benefit from the cap as soon as January 1 next year, under the plans.