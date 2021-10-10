Germany Probes Belarus' Lukashenko Over Migrant Smuggling - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2021) German authorities have launched an investigation into suspected state-run human trafficking from Belarus after seeing the flow of illegal migrants rise steadily in the past months, German media reported.

The Bild am Sonntag weekly said that investigators believed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to be the "main smuggler." Lukashenko has denied having a role in the European Union's new migrant crisis.

The paper said migrants flew to the Belarusian capital of Minsk from where they were transported to the porous Polish border by Belarusian border security or police officials.

German police reportedly caught 291 migrants, most of them young Iraqis and Syrians, trying to cross over illegally from Poland on Friday. More than 4,000 arrived in Germany from Belarus since August, including 1,183 held in the first seven days of October.

The EU accuses Lukashenko of orchestrating the migrant crisis to get back at Brussels for imposing sanctions on his government. The president has denied the accusations, saying his cash-strapped country could no longer afford tight border controls.