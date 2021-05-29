UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Probes Covid-19 Testing Centres For Fraud

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 08:08 PM

Germany probes Covid-19 testing centres for fraud

Prosecutors in several German regions have launched probes of companies offering free Covid-19 tests after news reports said that some were padding their numbers to claim more money from the government

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Prosecutors in several German regions have launched probes of companies offering free Covid-19 tests after news reports said that some were padding their numbers to claim more money from the government.

Prosecutors raided a company in the northwestern city of Bochum on Friday, according to the Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper, while farther north in Luebeck, prosecutors have opened a fraud probe, the WirtschaftsWoche weekly said.

In Cologne, authorities carried out a surprise control of a testing centre, and the city of Munster has revoked the license of a company that operates around 50 testing centres.

In an effort to boost Covid-19 testing, the German government made testing free several weeks ago, reimbursing companies up to 18 Euros ($22) for each test conducted.

But according to a joint investigation by several media companies, the testing centres do not have to furnish any documents to prove how many people they've tested when filing for government compensation and several have been inflating the figures.

"They just have to send the number of tests (carried out), without any proof, and they are wired the money soon after," according to a joint investigation by NDR and WDR public television and Suddeutsche Zeitung.

As part of the effort, journalists counted the number of people who had come into the testing centres and then compared these numbers to what the establishments submitted to the government to get reimbursed.

According to the investigation, one centre declared 422 tests, when only around 100 people had come in. Another filed for reimbursement of 1,743 tests done in a single day, when only 550 people had come in.

The number of places offering free Covid-19 tests have mushroomed since the government introduced the free scheme -- in the North Rhine-Westphalia region there are currently nearly 8,000 and the capital Berlin has at least 1,200.

Related Topics

German Company Cologne Berlin Money Media TV From Government

Recent Stories

OGDCL's F-8 Medical Facility declared as COVID-19 ..

3 minutes ago

Amir Aqique Khan takes charge as DC Rawalpindi

3 minutes ago

Pakistan deeply values "blue helmets" role for wor ..

3 minutes ago

Positive economic indicators rattles opposition pa ..

3 minutes ago

Six killed in eastern DRCongo attack: sources

3 minutes ago

Expelled Russian diplomats leave Prague

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.