Germany probes Russian over plot to murder Chechen dissident

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :German prosecutors said Friday they are investigating a Russian man suspected of helping to plan the murder of a Chechen dissident living in Germany on orders of the Chechen regime.

The probe comes at a time of increasing tensions between Germany and Russia over Ukraine, the poisoning and imprisonment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny and the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel were also holding talks Friday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a show of support for his pro-Western government after a Russian military build-up on its eastern borders raised fears of an invasion.

German prosecutors named the suspect as Valid D., accusing him of "making a declaration of readiness to commit murder, preparing a serious act of violence endangering the state and violating the weapons act".

He was arrested in January and is in pre-trial detention.

According to German media reports, the target was Mokhmad Abdurakhmanov, the brother of exiled Chechen blogger Tumso Abdurakhmanov, who lives in Sweden.

In February 2020, Tumso Abdurakhmanov was struck in the head with a hammer while he was sleeping in his apartment in the Swedish city of Gavle.

A Swedish court in January convicted a Russian citizen of attempted murder.

After the attack, Tumso Abdurakhmanov posted a video showing the assailant, whom he had apparently overpowered, covered in blood. He also brandished the hammer that he said the assailant used to attack him.

Tumso Abdurakhmanov's YouTube channel is critical of Chechen strongman leader Ramzan Kadyrov and has around 318,000 subscribers.