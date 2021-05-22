UrduPoint.com
Germany Promises To Donate Additional $121Mln To COVAX - Merkel

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 01:50 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) Germany will provide an additional 100 million Euros ($121.8 million) to fund the implementation of the COVAX vaccine allocation program, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday.

"We, from the German side, promised today another 100 million euros from the budget. Thus, our contribution to this program will be over 1 billion [euros or $1.

2 billion]," Merkel told journalists after the Global Health Summit in Rome.

The chancellor added that following the summit it was decided to form a working group on vaccine production within the COVAX framework. The group will be co-chaired by Germany.

COVAX aims to ship close to 2 billion doses of vaccines by the end of 2021, in an unprecedented global effort to guarantee access to vaccines for all.

More Stories From World

