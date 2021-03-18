UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Promises US To Boost Support For Ukraine To Complete Nord Stream 2 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 09:56 PM

Germany Promises US to Boost Support for Ukraine to Complete Nord Stream 2 - Reports

Germany promises the United States to strengthen support for Ukraine in the discussion of conditions for the completion of Nord Stream 2 without additional sanctions, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Thursday, citing a government source in Berlin

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Germany promises the United States to strengthen support for Ukraine in the discussion of conditions for the completion of Nord Stream 2 without additional sanctions, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Thursday, citing a government source in Berlin.

The economic fate of Ukraine is closely linked to the pipeline, and to be able to complete the project without additional US sanctions against it, the German government offered the new US administration a more significant support to Ukraine, the newspaper said.

Related Topics

Ukraine German Germany Berlin Nord United States Government

Recent Stories

German leaders urge quick EU approval of Sputnik V ..

49 seconds ago

Yadav blitz helps India to 185-8 against England

50 seconds ago

Chef's 'cry of despair' goes viral in lockdown Ita ..

52 seconds ago

Putin Invites Biden to Live, Open Discussion

4 minutes ago

Putin on Biden: Not to Spar in Absentia, We Must C ..

4 minutes ago

US aviation body to inspect Boeing 787s amid produ ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.