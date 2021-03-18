Germany Promises US to Boost Support for Ukraine to Complete Nord Stream 2 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Germany promises the United States to strengthen support for Ukraine in the discussion of conditions for the completion of Nord Stream 2 without additional sanctions, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Thursday, citing a government source in Berlin.

The economic fate of Ukraine is closely linked to the pipeline, and to be able to complete the project without additional US sanctions against it, the German government offered the new US administration a more significant support to Ukraine, the newspaper said.