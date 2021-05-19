Germany Proposes Three-Phase Plan to Settle Israeli-Palestinian Tensions - Maas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Germany proposes a three-phase plan to settle the current tensions between Israel and Palestine, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday.

"Too many people, including dozens of children from both sides, have died. This must end as soon as possible. In this regard, we proposed a three-phase plan several days ago. First, it provides for the immediate cessation of terrorist rocket launches by Hamas. Second, an immediate ceasefire. Third, steps toward a long-awaited discussion of complex reasons for this confrontation," the minister told the German parliament.

Maas added that "it will be impossible to avoid direct talks between Israelis and Palestinians."

Clashes in East Jerusalem in early May led to the worst violence between Israel and Palestinians in the Gaza Strip in recent years. Palestinian militants have launched several thousand rockets toward Israel. In response, Israel has fired retaliatory strikes against Gaza. According to the latest information, 12 people were killed in Israel and over 50 were seriously wounded. The number of victims in Palestine has topped 200.