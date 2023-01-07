UrduPoint.com

Germany Provided Solidarity Support For Ukraine Worth Over $12.8 - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2023 | 01:30 AM

Germany Provided Solidarity Support for Ukraine Worth Over $12.8 - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) Germany estimates the support it provided for Ukraine since the start of the Russian operation at over 12 billion Euros ($12.8 billion), the German government said Friday.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz highlighted the assistance funding during a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to a statement by his spokesman.

"The Federal chancellor reaffirmed unwavering solidarity with Ukraine... In 2022, the federal government provided Ukraine with support worth over 12 billion euros and will continue doing so in 2023," Steffen Hebestreit said.

Zelenskyy thanked Scholz for the donation of a Patriot missile system and 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, which the chancellor pledged during a phone call with US President Joe Biden on Thursday.

Separately, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht spoke to US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday to coordinate on the delivery of fighting vehicles and the Patriot system to Ukraine.

"Today, I talked to my American counterpart... about further stepping up Germany's comprehensive air defense support by providing a Patriot fire unit including an ammunition package," Lambrecht said.

