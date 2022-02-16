Germany Provides Ukraine With Additional $170Mln Loan - Finance Minister

Berlin is allocating additional 150 million euro ($170 million) in untied financial loan to Kiev, bringing the total of its loans to the country to 300 million euro since the beginning of the week, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Wednesday

On February 14, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Kiev. During the talks, the parties discussed economic and energy support for Ukraine amid security challenges.

"We, as the Federal Republic of Germany, supported Ukraine earlier. We are Ukraine's biggest donor. We are busy with mobilization, and I agreed on this with Ukraine's financial minister during her visit to Berlin last Friday - on a 150 million euro of an additional untied financial loan.

And as the German chancellor added during his visit to Kiev, that another 150 million euro had already been provided," Lindner said.

Ukraine has repeatedly criticized Germany for refusing to supply it with weapons amid tensions with Russia, but Berlin has insisted it is ready to help in every way but militarily.

Western media reports earlier indicated, citing intelligence sources, that a Russian offensive against Ukraine might start on Wednesday, February 16. Russia in turn has on many occasions denied allegations of intending to invade its neighbor, pointing out that NATO military activity near Russian borders poses a threat to its national security while hampering efforts toward peaceful resolution in Ukraine.