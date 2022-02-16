UrduPoint.com

Germany Provides Ukraine With Additional $170Mln Loan - Finance Minister

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2022 | 09:27 PM

Germany Provides Ukraine With Additional $170Mln Loan - Finance Minister

Berlin is allocating additional 150 million euro ($170 million) in untied financial loan to Kiev, bringing the total of its loans to the country to 300 million euro since the beginning of the week, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Berlin is allocating additional 150 million euro ($170 million) in untied financial loan to Kiev, bringing the total of its loans to the country to 300 million euro since the beginning of the week, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Wednesday.

On February 14, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Kiev. During the talks, the parties discussed economic and energy support for Ukraine amid security challenges.

"We, as the Federal Republic of Germany, supported Ukraine earlier. We are Ukraine's biggest donor. We are busy with mobilization, and I agreed on this with Ukraine's financial minister during her visit to Berlin last Friday - on a 150 million euro of an additional untied financial loan.

And as the German chancellor added during his visit to Kiev, that another 150 million euro had already been provided," Lindner said.

Ukraine has repeatedly criticized Germany for refusing to supply it with weapons amid tensions with Russia, but Berlin has insisted it is ready to help in every way but militarily.

Western media reports earlier indicated, citing intelligence sources, that a Russian offensive against Ukraine might start on Wednesday, February 16. Russia in turn has on many occasions denied allegations of intending to invade its neighbor, pointing out that NATO military activity near Russian borders poses a threat to its national security while hampering efforts toward peaceful resolution in Ukraine.

Related Topics

NATO Loan Resolution Ukraine Russia German Visit Germany Berlin Kiev Euro February Christian Media Million

Recent Stories

Russian Foreign Ministry on Lawmakers' DPR, LPR Ap ..

Russian Foreign Ministry on Lawmakers' DPR, LPR Appeal: Minsk Accords Have No Al ..

55 seconds ago
 Mexican National Pleads Guilty to Acting on Behalf ..

Mexican National Pleads Guilty to Acting on Behalf of Russian Government - Justi ..

57 seconds ago
 EU Trusts in Diplomatic Resolution of Europe Crisi ..

EU Trusts in Diplomatic Resolution of Europe Crisis While Preparing Sanctions - ..

58 seconds ago
 Punjab Polo Cup: Diamond Paints, Barry's carve out ..

Punjab Polo Cup: Diamond Paints, Barry's carve out victories

1 minute ago
 West Conducts Media Operation Against Russia as Be ..

West Conducts Media Operation Against Russia as Before US Invasion in Iraq - Mos ..

3 minutes ago
 Business friendly environment promoted in province ..

Business friendly environment promoted in province: CM

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>