Germany 'Pulled Out All The Stops' To Apply Brexit Trade Deal From Jan.1 - Maas

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 11:59 PM

Germany 'Pulled Out All the Stops' to Apply Brexit Trade Deal From Jan.1 - Maas

Germany did everything in its power to rally EU nations behind the proposal to apply the post-Brexit trade deal with the United Kingdom provisionally from January 1, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Germany did everything in its power to rally EU nations behind the proposal to apply the post-Brexit trade deal with the United Kingdom provisionally from January 1, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Tuesday.

"On the final stretch of our EU Council Presidency, we pulled out all the stops over the holidays to ensure that the partnership agreement with the United Kingdom can be provisionally applied from January 1," he said in a statement.

The deal has not been formally endorsed by the EU, pending a vote in the European Parliament next year.

But the top German diplomat said it was waved through, nevertheless, by all EU governments.

"I am pleased that all 27 EU member states have given their approval today. By joining forces, we have succeeded in preventing a chaotic turn of the year. At the same time, we are buying the European Parliament more time for a close scrutiny of the agreement in the new year," he added.

Maas said that on January 1 the EU will say "Hello, Goodbye" to the UK, marking its departure from the European single market and the customs union, while at the same time starting their new, comprehensive partnership.

