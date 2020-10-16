UrduPoint.com
Germany Puts Netherlands, Mainland France On List Of High Risk COVID-19 Contagion Zones

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) Germany has put the Netherlands and mainland France on the list of regions with a high risk of COVID-19 contagion over the growing number of new coronavirus cases there, the German government's crisis response center said.

"The entire territory of the Netherlands is now considered to be a risk zone. The whole of mainland France as well as the French overseas territory of Martinique are considered to be risk zones," the statement said.

The list also includes some regions of Italy, Switzerland, Sweden, Finland, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Croatia, Portugal, Slovenia and Hungary, as well as the entire territories of Malta and Slovakia.

Inclusion on the list means that citizens should refrain from unnecessary trips to these regions, like tourist trips, and upon returning to Germany, they should undergo a test or 14-day quarantine at home.

The new travel advisory will be effective starting at midnight on Saturday.

More Stories From World

