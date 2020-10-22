Germany Puts Poland, Switzerland on List of High Risk COVID-19 Contagion Zones

Germany has put Poland and Switzerland on the list of regions with a high risk of COVID-19 contagion over the growing number of new coronavirus cases there, the German government's crisis response center said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Germany has put Poland and Switzerland on the list of regions with a high risk of COVID-19 contagion over the growing number of new coronavirus cases there, the German government's crisis response center said.

"The entire territory of Poland is now considered to be a risk zone. The whole of Switzerland is considered to be a risk zone," the statement said.

The list also includes some regions of Italy, Estonia, Austria, Slovenia, Sweden, Hungary and the United Kingdom, as well as the entire territories of Ireland and Lichtenstein.

The Canary Islands have been removed from the list and are no longer considered a risk zone.

Inclusion on the list means that German citizens should refrain from unnecessary trips to these regions such as tourist trips and upon returning home, they should undergo a test or 14-day quarantine at home.

The new travel advisory will be effective starting at midnight on October 25.

Poland has registered 12,107 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, setting a new single-day record, the health ministry said on Thursday. The previous highest spike of 10,040 cases was reported on Wednesday. Over the past day, the country has seen a record in the daily COVID-19 death toll, with 168 new fatalities confirmed.

Switzerland has also been recording one-day records lately. It registered over 5,200 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours and 11 fatalities. A total of 97,019 cases of the infection and 1,867 fatalities have been registered in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.