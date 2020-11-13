UrduPoint.com
Germany Puts Sweden, Canada On List Of Regions With High Risk Of COVID-19 Contagion

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 07:49 PM

The German government has put Sweden and Canada on its list of regions with a high risk of COVID-19 transmission over the growing number of new coronavirus cases there, the Robert Koch Institute, Germany's national institute for disease control, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The German government has put Sweden and Canada on its list of regions with a high risk of COVID-19 transmission over the growing number of new coronavirus cases there, the Robert Koch Institute, Germany's national institute for disease control, said on Friday.

Apart from these countries, the list also includes some regions of Estonia, Greece, Latvia, Norway, the United Kingdom, Finland and French Polynesia.

The new travel advisory will take effect starting at midnight on November 15.

The countries' and regions' inclusion on the list means that German citizens should refrain from unnecessary trips to these areas such as tourist trips and undergo a test or 14-day quarantine upon returning home.

Canada has confirmed a total of 282,577 cases of the coronavirus so far, including 226,775 recoveries and 10,768 deaths. Meanwhile, Sweden's tally has reached 177,355 with 6,164 patients having died.

