Germany Putting Measures in Place to Curb Illegal Migration - Interior Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) Germany has adopted a package of measures to curb illegal immigration and is cooperating on the issue with neighboring Austria, Czech Republic and Switzerland, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said on Saturday.

"We have long had a whole set of countermeasures, both European and national. I am in close contact with my Austrian and Czech colleagues. Both countries have started to implement border control with Slovakia," Faeser told the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag, when asked if she was seeking to stem the flow of illegal immigration.

The minister also noted that Germany extended temporary stationary control on the Austrian border and boosted monitoring on its border with the Czech Republic.

According to the newspaper, the number of illegal entries to Germany has grown since Faeser took office in late 2021. In November, Germany received 29,000 asylum applications, hitting a six-year high.

"This week I agreed with Switzerland on an action plan that includes joint controls on Swiss trains and at the border. In addition, we have made every effort to get Serbia to change its visa practices. The new procedure is already bearing fruit," Faeser added.

Europe has been experiencing a migration crisis since 2015 due to the influx of thousands of migrants and refugees fleeing crises in their home countries in the middle East and North Africa. Hundreds of thousands of migrants are trying to reach EU states using various routes, including via Italy, Greece, Turkey and the Balkans.

The Ukraine conflict has further exacerbated the situation, pushing millions to flee the country. According to the UN, over 7.8 million refugees from Ukraine have been staying in Europe as of November 1, with more than 1 million registered in Germany.