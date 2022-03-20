UrduPoint.com

Germany, Qatar Agree On Long-Term Energy Partnership - Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2022 | 07:10 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2022) Germany and Qatar have agreed on a long-term energy partnership, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said during a visit to Doha on Sunday.

"The day has developed a strong dynamic," Habeck was quoted as saying by the DPA news agency following his meeting with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Habeck did not reveal any details about the cooperation, but noted that the promised support was bigger than anticipated.

Germany has stepped up the construction of two terminals for receiving liquefied natural gas in a bid to reduce its dependency on the Russian energy supplies. Qatar is one of the global leaders in the LNG market. German firms, in turn, may help Qatar build a renewable energy infrastructure.

