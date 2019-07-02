UrduPoint.com
Germany, Qatar To Host Intra-Afghan Dialogue In Doha From July 7-8 - US Special Envoy

Germany, Qatar to Host Intra-Afghan Dialogue in Doha From July 7-8 - US Special Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) Germany and Qatar have agreed to host the upcoming intra-Afghan dialogue conference in Doha from July 7-8, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said on Monday.

"I want to thank Germany [and] Qatar for agreeing to host the upcoming July 7-8 intra-Afghan Dialogue Conference. This dialogue is an essential element of the four-part peace framework [and] an important step in advancing the Afghan Peace Process," Khalilzad said in a Twitter statement.

