Germany Ratifies International Solar Alliance Agreement - Indian Foreign Ministry

5 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Germany has handed the instrument of accession to the International Solar Alliance (ISA) after ratifying the alliance agreement, spokesperson of India's Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said on Friday.

"Germany Ratifies ISA Agreement! Germany handed Instrument of Accession to @isolaralliance during meeting of Dr Maria Flachsbarth & Mr Norbert Barthle, Parliamentary State Secretaries, German Ministry of Economic Cooperation & Development, with Sec(ER) Dammu Ravi & JS(ED) Noor Rahman Sheikh," Bagchi wrote on Twitter.

Until recently, membership in the India-based ISA was limited to 121 sun-belt countries lying between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn, but the alliance is starting to look beyond the tropics.

There are now 124 member nations. The alliance's Primary objective is to work for the efficient consumption of solar energy to reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

Germany's membership in ISA is expected to help with India's cross-border power grid plan ” One Sun, One World, One Grid ” which seeks to transfer solar power generated in one region to feed the electricity demands of others.

An estimated 84 countries have signed the ISA agreement framework, and about 67 have ratified it. Germany is reportedly aiming at generating two-thirds of its electricity needs from solar and wind by 2030. 

