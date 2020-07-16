Germany readies tougher lockdowns to ward off second wave: draft plan

Germany plans to allow for tougher lockdown measures to contain local outbreaks and ward off the threat of a second coronavirus wave, according to a draft agreement between the federal and regional governments

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Germany plans to allow for tougher lockdown measures to contain local outbreaks and ward off the threat of a second coronavirus wave, according to a draft agreement between the Federal and regional governments.

The new rules would include a ban on travel "in and out of the affected areas" to limit the spread of the virus, the document seen by AFP said.

The plan is set to be finalised later on Thursday.