Germany Ready for Dialogue With Russia in All Formats, at All Levels - Scholz

Germany is ready for dialogue with Russia at all levels and in any format in order to achieve a political solution to the conflict in Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Germany is ready for dialogue with Russia at all levels and in any format in order to achieve a political solution to the conflict in Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday.

"We discussed important issues (with Danish counterpart)...

first of all, the crisis around Ukraine and further relations with Russia ...We will follow the dual strategy that was agreed upon in the EU and NATO, which ... means a clear readiness for dialogue at all levels and in all possible formats ... in order to achieve a political solution," Scholz told a press conference.