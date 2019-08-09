UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Ready For Resuming Normandy Four Format Of Talks - Ukrainian Ambassador

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 12:40 AM

Germany Ready for Resuming Normandy Four Format of Talks - Ukrainian Ambassador

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) German government confirmed its readiness to engage into Normandy Four meetings, Ukraine's Ambassador in Germany Andrij Melnyk said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for an urgent Normandy Four meeting in the light of escalating tensions in the breakaway regions in Donbas. In a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the sides agreed on a possible meeting. Zelenskyy also talked to French President Emmanuel Macron, urging the Normandy Four leaders to convene a meeting.

"German government expressed concerns over tragic death of four Ukrainian soldiers as a result of the shelling near Pavlopil [village] and confirmed its readiness to resume Normandy negotiation process," Melnyk said on Twitter.

Kiev launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in 2014 after they refused to recognize the new Ukrainian government and proclaimed independence from the country.

Ways of resolving the conflict have been discussed in the Normandy Four format, which includes Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany. The Normandy Four have helped negotiate Minsk Agreements, a ceasefire signed by the warring parties in February 2015, but the situation in Donbas has remained tense.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Twitter France German Germany Minsk Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk Independence February 2015 From Government

Recent Stories

FNC Elections Committees across Emirates ready to ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan exporting tractors to Africa, seeking mar ..

18 minutes ago

UK Health Watchdog Refuses to Back Cannabis to Hel ..

18 minutes ago

Hashim Amla, only South African to score triple Te ..

18 minutes ago

Tennis: WTA Toronto results

21 minutes ago

Two killed in separate road accident in Faisalabad ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.