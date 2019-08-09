Germany Ready for Resuming Normandy Four Format of Talks - Ukrainian Ambassador

(@imziishan)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) German government confirmed its readiness to engage into Normandy Four meetings, Ukraine's Ambassador in Germany Andrij Melnyk said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for an urgent Normandy Four meeting in the light of escalating tensions in the breakaway regions in Donbas. In a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the sides agreed on a possible meeting. Zelenskyy also talked to French President Emmanuel Macron, urging the Normandy Four leaders to convene a meeting.

"German government expressed concerns over tragic death of four Ukrainian soldiers as a result of the shelling near Pavlopil [village] and confirmed its readiness to resume Normandy negotiation process," Melnyk said on Twitter.

Kiev launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in 2014 after they refused to recognize the new Ukrainian government and proclaimed independence from the country.

Ways of resolving the conflict have been discussed in the Normandy Four format, which includes Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany. The Normandy Four have helped negotiate Minsk Agreements, a ceasefire signed by the warring parties in February 2015, but the situation in Donbas has remained tense.