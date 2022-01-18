UrduPoint.com

Germany Ready For Serious Dialogue With Russia On Security Guarantees - Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2022 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) Berlin is ready conduct a serious dialogue with Russia on mutual steps to ensure security, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday.

"Russia demanded security guarantees, and this was once again emphasized (by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the talks).

We are ready to conduct a serious dialogue on mutual agreements and steps that will strengthen our common European security," Baerbock told reporters following talks with Lavrov in Moscow

More Stories From World

