UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Ready To Broker Moscow-Kiev Gas Transit Deal

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 09:13 PM

Germany ready to broker Moscow-Kiev gas transit deal

Germany said Wednesday it could help broker talks between Moscow and Kiev to ensure that Ukraine keeps receiving fees from the transit of Russian gas -- something that the controversial pipeline Nord Stream 2 could threaten

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Germany said Wednesday it could help broker talks between Moscow and Kiev to ensure that Ukraine keeps receiving fees from the transit of Russian gas -- something that the controversial pipeline Nord Stream 2 could threaten.

The 10 billion-euro ($12-billion) pipeline beneath the Baltic Sea is set to double Russian natural gas shipments to Germany, Europe's largest economy.

Russian neighbours Ukraine, Poland and the Baltic states have fiercely opposed the pipeline, fearing it will increase Moscow's political leverage in regional politics.

Kiev also fears that it would be deprived of around a billion annually in gas transit fees because the pipeline bypasses Ukraine.

But German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas voiced readiness to play middleman to ensure Kiev keeps receiving the fees.

"We can imagine taking on discussions to ensure that the transit contract beyond the current term, because we want gas to keep transiting through Ukraine in the long-term," said Maas.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe German Germany Nord Kiev Poland Gas From Billion

Recent Stories

Albanian Prime Minister Calls on Parliament to Dis ..

4 minutes ago

Recovery from COVID-19 pandemic requires significa ..

17 minutes ago

UK Records 7,540 New COVID-19 Cases - Department o ..

7 minutes ago

Mubadala joins EIG-led consortium to acquire 49% s ..

17 minutes ago

Russia Making Effort to Prevent Further Degradatio ..

7 minutes ago

Biden Cancels Trump's TikTok, WeChat Bans, Signs N ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.