UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Ready To Contribute To Ensure Nord Stream 2 Not Used Against Ukraine - Maas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 03:54 PM

Germany Ready to Contribute to Ensure Nord Stream 2 Not Used Against Ukraine - Maas

Germany is ready to contribute to ensuring that the Russia-led Nord Stream 2 project is not used against the interests of Ukraine, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday after meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Germany is ready to contribute to ensuring that the Russia-led Nord Stream 2 project is not used against the interests of Ukraine, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday after meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"In the conversation that we had, the secretary of state told me very clearly that Washington expects through Nord Stream 2, that we will do our part to ensure that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin does not abuse the project in order to exert political pressure on Ukraine. We are aware of this and will contribute," Maas said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Washington Germany Nord Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Belarus Focusing on National Defense Due to Extern ..

37 seconds ago

Rangers to be deployed for security during electio ..

39 seconds ago

Seafood exports increase by 2.6% in 11 months, 9.5 ..

40 seconds ago

Sea Breeze 2021 Maritime Drills to Become Largest ..

41 seconds ago

UAE announces 1,988 new COVID-19 cases, 1,922 reco ..

40 minutes ago

Scope of Civil Defence to be expanded: DC

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.