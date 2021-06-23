Germany Ready to Contribute to Ensure Nord Stream 2 Not Used Against Ukraine - Maas

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Germany is ready to contribute to ensuring that the Russia-led Nord Stream 2 project is not used against the interests of Ukraine, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday after meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"In the conversation that we had, the secretary of state told me very clearly that Washington expects through Nord Stream 2, that we will do our part to ensure that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin does not abuse the project in order to exert political pressure on Ukraine. We are aware of this and will contribute," Maas said.