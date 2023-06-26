Germany Ready to Deploy Combat-Ready Troops in Lithuania - Defense Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) Germany is ready to permanently deploy a combat-ready brigade in Lithuania to reinforce NATO's eastern flank, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Monday.

On Sunday, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda urged NATO to strengthen the eastern flank, citing risks associated with Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's relocation to Belarus, per his agreement with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

"Germany is ready to deploy a combat-ready brigade in Lithuania on a permanent basis," Pistorius said at a press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart, Arvydas Anusauskas, in Vilnius.

Pistorius added that the deployment would require certain infrastructure, including warehouses and barracks, as well as arrangements for the possibility of carrying out drills.

German broadcaster n-tv reported that Germany could send 4,000 soldiers to Lithuania.

The Wagner seized an army headquarters in the city of Rostov-on-Don on Friday night. Prior to that, Prigozhin accused the Russian Defense Ministry of allegedly attacking the private military group's camps.

The Russian Defense Ministry rejected the accusation, while the Russian Federal Security Service opened a criminal case against Prigozhin for organizing armed mutiny.

Russian President Vladimir Putin slammed the mutiny as "treason" and "a stab in the back" in a brief televised address on Saturday morning. Later that day, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced that he had been in a negotiation with Prigozhin throughout the day, as agreed with Putin, and they reached an agreement to de-escalate the situation. Prigozhin followed up by saying that the Wagner would retreat to its "field camps."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Saturday evening that the criminal case against Prigozhin had been dropped and that he would leave for Belarus under guarantees given by Putin. However, a source in the Russian Prosecutor General's Office told Sputnik on Monday that the criminal case against Prigozhin was still open.