Open Menu

Germany Ready To Deploy Combat-Ready Troops In Lithuania - Defense Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Germany Ready to Deploy Combat-Ready Troops in Lithuania - Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) Germany is ready to permanently deploy a combat-ready brigade in Lithuania to reinforce NATO's eastern flank, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Monday.

On Sunday, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda urged NATO to strengthen the eastern flank, citing risks associated with Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's relocation to Belarus, per his agreement with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

"Germany is ready to deploy a combat-ready brigade in Lithuania on a permanent basis," Pistorius said at a press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart, Arvydas Anusauskas, in Vilnius.

Pistorius added that the deployment would require certain infrastructure, including warehouses and barracks, as well as arrangements for the possibility of carrying out drills.

German broadcaster n-tv reported that Germany could send 4,000 soldiers to Lithuania.

The Wagner seized an army headquarters in the city of Rostov-on-Don on Friday night. Prior to that, Prigozhin accused the Russian Defense Ministry of allegedly attacking the private military group's camps.

The Russian Defense Ministry rejected the accusation, while the Russian Federal Security Service opened a criminal case against Prigozhin for organizing armed mutiny.

Russian President Vladimir Putin slammed the mutiny as "treason" and "a stab in the back" in a brief televised address on Saturday morning. Later that day, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced that he had been in a negotiation with Prigozhin throughout the day, as agreed with Putin, and they reached an agreement to de-escalate the situation. Prigozhin followed up by saying that the Wagner would retreat to its "field camps."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Saturday evening that the criminal case against Prigozhin had been dropped and that he would leave for Belarus under guarantees given by Putin. However, a source in the Russian Prosecutor General's Office told Sputnik on Monday that the criminal case against Prigozhin was still open.

Related Topics

NATO Army Russia German Germany Vilnius Vladimir Putin Belarus Lithuania Criminals Sunday Agreement

Recent Stories

Yasmin Rashid’s bail plea turned down in arson, ..

Yasmin Rashid’s bail plea turned down in arson, anti-state speeches case

18 minutes ago
 Aima Baig enthralls fans with new song ‘Satrangi ..

Aima Baig enthralls fans with new song ‘Satrangi’

36 minutes ago
 ADNOC Distribution signs lubricants agreement with ..

ADNOC Distribution signs lubricants agreement with HPCL of India

43 minutes ago
 Aitzaz Ahsan demands PM Shehbaz’s resignation

Aitzaz Ahsan demands PM Shehbaz’s resignation

46 minutes ago
 DG ISPR says May 9 incidents deliberate conspiracy ..

DG ISPR says May 9 incidents deliberate conspiracy against nation

60 minutes ago
 Emirates to ramp up flights ahead of Hajj and Eid ..

Emirates to ramp up flights ahead of Hajj and Eid Al Adha surge

1 hour ago
Pakistan Digital Awards named Synite Digital as Pa ..

Pakistan Digital Awards named Synite Digital as Pakistan’s Digital Agency of t ..

1 hour ago
 etisalat by e&amp; launches GoChat GPT Chatbot, ce ..

Etisalat by e&amp; launches GoChat GPT Chatbot, celebrating GoChat&#039;s record ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Madagascar o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Madagascar on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Special Olympics UAE athletes secure 73 medals at ..

Special Olympics UAE athletes secure 73 medals at World Games Berlin 2023

2 hours ago
 Tadweer and Municipal Community Centre launch &#03 ..

Tadweer and Municipal Community Centre launch &#039;My Sustainable City&#039; in ..

2 hours ago
 ADCDA, Rabdan Academy partner to enhance emergency ..

ADCDA, Rabdan Academy partner to enhance emergency and crisis management in Abu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World