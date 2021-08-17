UrduPoint.com

Germany Ready To Help Countries Receiving Afghan Refugees - Foreign Ministry

Tue 17th August 2021 | 07:29 PM

Berlin informed the UN about its readiness to provide humanitarian support to the countries neighboring with Afghanistan, where Afghan refugees can go, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday

"Neighboring countries will obviously face an influx of refugees.

We have made it clear to the UN that we are ready to help provide humanitarian assistance to these people in neighboring countries," Maas said at a press conference.

He added that this work also required a common approach at EU level, and this issue would be discussed by EU foreign ministries at a virtual meeting on Tuesday. He noted that the European Union should work on the stability in the region.

Speaking about the new authorities in Afghanistan, Maas noted that Berlin would "closely follow the development of events."

"[We] will draw conclusions about those who will now run Afghanistan, according to their deeds," Maas said.

