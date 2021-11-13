UrduPoint.com

Germany Ready To Provide Observers For Libya's Elections On December 24 - Merkel

Sat 13th November 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) Germany is ready to provide observers for Libyan elections on December 24 to ensure transparency of the process, Chancellor Angela Merkel said during the press conference following the Paris Summit on Libya.

"Germany is ready to provide observers ... because it is necessary to ensure that the process of finding consensus between the two parties is fair, we want Libyans to decide their destiny," Merkel said.

Libya ceased to be a united country in 2011, when its leader Muammar Gaddafi was ousted and assassinated.

In March 2021, the Government of National Unity was formed as part of the international mediation effort to stop the strife between the Government of National Accord and the Libyan National Army. The body will be in charge until the general election.

Presidential and parliamentary elections, both planned for December 24, were one of the main outcomes of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum held under the auspices of the United Nations in Geneva last February.

