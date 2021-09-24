Germany Ready to Renew Nuclear Deal With Iran, Urges Tehran to Return to Talks - President

Germany is ready to renew the Iran nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and is calling upon Tehran to return to negotiations as soon as possible, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Friday

"We are ready to renew the nuclear agreement (with Iran), and we call upon Iran to return to serious negotiations as soon as possible," Steinmeier said speaking at the session of the UN General Assembly.

The nuclear agreement, signed by the United States, Russia, China, France, Germany, the European Union and Iran, stipulated lifting of sanctions in exchange for limiting Iran's nuclear program as a guarantor of Tehran's non-receipt of nuclear weapons.

In May 2018, the United States withdrew from the nuclear agreement and re-imposed comprehensive sanctions against Iran.

In response, Iran announced a phased reduction in its obligations under the agreement, abandoning restrictions on nuclear research, centrifuges and the level of uranium enrichment.

Talks are underway in Vienna to restore the JCPOA and lift US sanctions on Iran; the sixth round ended on June 20. Russian permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said the work to restore the nuclear agreement was completed by almost 90%, with political aspects related to the US obligations remaining to be resolved.

Iran said the new government, formed in August, will continue talks to restore the JCPOA.

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that the United States was ready to return to compliance with the JCPOA if Iran agrees to do the same.