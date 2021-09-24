UrduPoint.com

Germany Ready To Renew Nuclear Deal With Iran, Urges Tehran To Return To Talks - President

Umer Jamshaid 12 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 10:23 PM

Germany Ready to Renew Nuclear Deal With Iran, Urges Tehran to Return to Talks - President

Germany is ready to renew the Iran nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and is calling upon Tehran to return to negotiations as soon as possible, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Germany is ready to renew the Iran nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and is calling upon Tehran to return to negotiations as soon as possible, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Friday.

"We are ready to renew the nuclear agreement (with Iran), and we call upon Iran to return to serious negotiations as soon as possible," Steinmeier said speaking at the session of the UN General Assembly.

The nuclear agreement, signed by the United States, Russia, China, France, Germany, the European Union and Iran, stipulated lifting of sanctions in exchange for limiting Iran's nuclear program as a guarantor of Tehran's non-receipt of nuclear weapons.

In May 2018, the United States withdrew from the nuclear agreement and re-imposed comprehensive sanctions against Iran.

In response, Iran announced a phased reduction in its obligations under the agreement, abandoning restrictions on nuclear research, centrifuges and the level of uranium enrichment.

Talks are underway in Vienna to restore the JCPOA and lift US sanctions on Iran; the sixth round ended on June 20. Russian permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said the work to restore the nuclear agreement was completed by almost 90%, with political aspects related to the US obligations remaining to be resolved.

Iran said the new government, formed in August, will continue talks to restore the JCPOA.

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that the United States was ready to return to compliance with the JCPOA if Iran agrees to do the same.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Exchange Iran Russia China Nuclear France German European Union Germany Vienna Tehran Same United States May June August 2018 From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

39 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

9 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

10 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

9 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.