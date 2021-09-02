Germany Ready to Return Diplomats to Kabul Under Certain Conditions - Maas

(@FahadShabbir)

Germany is ready to return its diplomats to Kabul, subject to security and compliance with human rights and other conditions by the Taliban (the movement is banned in Russia as a terrorist group), German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday

"We are ready not only to provide humanitarian assistance, because Afghanistan is threatened with a humanitarian catastrophe. We are ready to provide development assistance if these conditions are met (respect for human rights, inclusive government, refusal to provide the territory of the country to terrorists).

If these conditions will be met and if security conditions are ensured, we are also ready to have a diplomatic presence in Kabul again. We will discuss this not only within the EU, but also in a wider circle. If we want to help, we must have a diplomatic presence," Maas said before an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers.

He noted that "there is a new reality in Afghanistan, whether you like it or not."

"We do not have time to heal our wounds if we want the European Union to play a role, and it must do it, so we need to act quickly. We must clearly establish our position on Afghanistan," he added.