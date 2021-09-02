UrduPoint.com

Germany Ready To Return Diplomats To Kabul Under Certain Conditions - Maas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 11:49 PM

Germany Ready to Return Diplomats to Kabul Under Certain Conditions - Maas

Germany is ready to return its diplomats to Kabul, subject to security and compliance with human rights and other conditions by the Taliban (the movement is banned in Russia as a terrorist group), German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Germany is ready to return its diplomats to Kabul, subject to security and compliance with human rights and other conditions by the Taliban (the movement is banned in Russia as a terrorist group), German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday.

"We are ready not only to provide humanitarian assistance, because Afghanistan is threatened with a humanitarian catastrophe. We are ready to provide development assistance if these conditions are met (respect for human rights, inclusive government, refusal to provide the territory of the country to terrorists).

If these conditions will be met and if security conditions are ensured, we are also ready to have a diplomatic presence in Kabul again. We will discuss this not only within the EU, but also in a wider circle. If we want to help, we must have a diplomatic presence," Maas said before an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers.

He noted that "there is a new reality in Afghanistan, whether you like it or not."

"We do not have time to heal our wounds if we want the European Union to play a role, and it must do it, so we need to act quickly. We must clearly establish our position on Afghanistan," he added.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Russia Threatened German European Union Germany Circle Government

Recent Stories

UAE non-oil trade with Arab countries up to AED191 ..

UAE non-oil trade with Arab countries up to AED191 bn in H1-21

51 minutes ago
 Gilani struggled for Kashmiris' right of self-dete ..

Gilani struggled for Kashmiris' right of self-determination till last breath: Pr ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan's defense stronger & more invincible: PTI ..

Pakistan's defense stronger & more invincible: PTI leader Hamza

1 minute ago
 Robbers loot journalist's house

Robbers loot journalist's house

1 minute ago
 Some 1.2Mln Power Outages Persist in US After Hurr ..

Some 1.2Mln Power Outages Persist in US After Hurricane Ida

16 minutes ago
 US Approves Initial Production of Upgraded Missile ..

US Approves Initial Production of Upgraded Missile for Fighter Jets - Northrop G ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.