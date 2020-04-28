UrduPoint.com
Germany Ready To Work With Russia On Climate Protection - Merkel

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 09:20 PM

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday she was "delighted" to see Russia hard at work on its climate agenda and would like the two countries to cooperate closer on it

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday she was "delighted" to see Russia hard at work on its climate agenda and would like the two countries to cooperate closer on it.

"I am delighted to see that Russia is working vigorously on the climate agenda. I can only encourage it to continue doing this. I talked to the Russian president about this... We would like to work together with Russia, particularly on climate protection," she said.

Asked whether Germany would lift sanctions on Russia, Merkel said that the coronavirus pandemic was a reminder of the need to resolve long-lasting conflicts, such as the one in Ukraine, which prompted Germany to impose restrictions on Russia.

"This should give us an encouragement to solve these protracted conflicts that have been with us for quite some time," she said.

Merkel spoke during the Petersberg Climate Dialogue, an informal video conference that brought together some 35 environment ministers. They advocated for organizing a green economic recovery and cutting support to the fossil fuel sector after the pandemic.

