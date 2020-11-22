UrduPoint.com
Germany Reaffirms Its Political Support To Nord Stream 2 Project - Uniper

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 06:30 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) Germany has reaffirmed its political support to the Nord Stream 2 project for carrying Russian gas to Europe as the pipeline's role is to ensure the security of supplies, German energy company Uniper told Sputnik on Sunday.

"Germany has confirmed its political support for the Nord Stream 2 because of its role in ensuring the security of supply.

in Washington, the EU was calling against imposing extraterritorial sanctions [on the project]," the company's spokesperson said.

Germany's DPA news agency has reported, citing an unnamed US official, that Washington had been making calls to companies financing the project to warn them about potential sanctions.

On Friday, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported The German Eastern business Committee has sent a letter to US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, proposing that sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project be abandoned.

