Germany recall Goretzka and Adeyemi for Italy Nations League tie

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann on Thursday recalled the in-form Leon Goretzka and Karim Adeyemi to his squad for the two-legged Nations League quarter-final tie with Italy.

Injuries to key players including Florian Wirtz, Kai Havertz, Niclas Fuellkrug and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen necessitated several changes as Germany look to reach the final four of the Nations League for the first time.

Bayern Munich midfielder Goretzka last played for Germany in 2023 but has regained the form of a few years ago.

Nagelsmann, who coached him at Bayern, said: "Leon is in a very good phase from a sporting perspective."

Adeyemi has not pulled on a Germany senior shirt since 2022 and this is the first time Nagelsmann has selected him.

Appointed Germany manager in September 2023, Nagelsmann has repeatedly selected on form rather than reputation, having regularly left big Names out of the squad.

On Thursday, Nagelsmann said he selected "players who play regularly for the club" and added he wanted players to be "on fire (and) show their spirit even if they don't play from the start".

Midfielder Nadiem Amiri has been chosen for the first time in five years as he benefits from Mainz's rise to third spot in the table.

Inter Milan centre-back Yann Aurel Bisseck, 24, is the only debutant.

"We've got great respect for him," Nagelsmann said of Bisseck, adding "he's got a lot of talent and brings plenty to the table."

Manchester City back-up Stefan Ortega joins Hoffenheim's Oliver Baumann and Stuttgart's Alexander Nuebel, on loan from Bayern, as the goalkeepers.

Nagelsmann did not indicate which of the three would play but said he would opt for the same player for both games.

The coach complained about the scheduling of the Bundesliga, with seven members of the national squad involved when defending champions Bayer Leverkusen and last season's runners-up Stuttgart play on Sunday.

Nagelsmann said he would now have "the shortest training period" he has ever had as Germany coach.

They face Italy in Milan on March 20 before hosting the Italians in the return leg in Dortmund on March 23.

Italy eliminated Germany with two goals in extra time at the same venue in the semi-finals of the 2006 World Cup.

Germany had never beaten Italy at a major tournament until winning on penalties in the quarter-finals of Euro 2016.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim), Alexander Nuebel (Stuttgart), Stefan Ortega (Manchester City/ENG)

Defenders: Yann Aurel Bisseck (Inter Milan/ITA), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Robin Koch (Eintracht Frankfurt), Maximilian Mittelstaedt (Stuttgart), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Antonio Ruediger (Real Madrid/ESP), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen)

Midfielders: Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund), Nadiem Amiri (Mainz), Robert Andrich (Bayer Leverkusen), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Pascal Gross (Borussia Dortmund), Jamie Leweling (Stuttgart), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich), Angelo Stiller (Stuttgart)

Forwards: Jonathan Burkardt (Mainz), Tim Kleindienst (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Deniz Undav (Stuttgart)