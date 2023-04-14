UrduPoint.com

Germany Received No New Re-Export Requests After Jet Handover - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2023 | 07:55 PM

The German Defense Ministry has not received any new re-export requests after it approved the handover of East Germany's jets to Ukraine, a ministerial spokesperson said Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The German Defense Ministry has not received any new re-export requests after it approved the handover of East Germany's jets to Ukraine, a ministerial spokesperson said Friday.

Poland asked Germany on Thursday to authorize the sale of five Soviet-made MiG-29 fighters that it received from Germany's Cold-War era stockpile in 2003 under a conditional transfer deal. The German Defense Ministry approved it within a day, earning praise from its chief, Boris Pistorius.

Asked whether the ministry had received other re-export requests, Defense Ministry spokesperson Arne Collatz told reporters that he "cannot confirm that such requests exist.

Polish President Andrzej Duda pledged around a dozen MiG-29 jets to Ukraine in March after Kiev repeatedly urged NATO allies to supply it with warplanes ahead of its much-touted spring offensive against Russia.

Russia has warned countries sending weapons to Ukraine that it sees military shipments as legitimate targets. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that NATO allies arming and training Ukrainians is tantamount to a direct involvement in the conflict.

