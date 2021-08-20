UrduPoint.com

Germany Receives 190 Afghan Evacuees From Tashkent - Airport

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 02:53 PM

An Uzbekistan Airways aircraft with 190 Afghan refugees on board has landed in Frankfurt, a spokesperson for Tashkent International Airport told Sputnik on Friday

After the security situation in Afghanistan worsened, Uzbekistan served as an intermediate evacuation point for Afghan nationals seeking escape to foreign countries. On Thursday, the Uzbek transport ministry told Sputnik that Tashkent loaned its aircraft to Germany for evacuation at the request of the German embassy in Uzbekistan.

"The Uzbekistan Airways plane delivered on Friday morning 190 passengers to Frankfurt as part of evacuation flights," the spokesperson said.

This is the third special flight of the Uzbek air carrier evacuating Afghans to Germany. Berlin continues to evacuate its citizens and Afghan nationals from the Central Asian country, with over 1,000 people already transported to Tashkent since the operation began.

On August 15, the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) entered Kabul, causing the US-backed civilian government to collapse. The change of power has forced thousands of Afghans to depart from the country for fear of reprisals from the militants, adding to the hectic situation at Kabul airport.

